How A Ping Pong Match Between Tom Cruise & Robert Downey Jr. Went Over The Top

Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Cruise have more in common than you might think. Aside from being two of the most recognizable, and bankable, leading men in Hollywood, the famously dark-haired actors have been part of some of the biggest movie franchises in history. Downey Jr. is best known for playing snarky tech genius Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And, unless you've purposefully avoided movie theaters for the past few decades, you've likely seen Cruise on the big screen multiple times over. He's the frontman of two hugely popular action franchises, namely "Top Gun" and "Mission Impossible."

In 2008, Downey and Cruise finally joined forces and appeared together in the action comedy "Tropic Thunder." The movie has been deemed problematic for multiple reasons in recent years (though it wouldn't be the first, or last, of Cruise's controversial moments). Still, the combined star power of Cruise, Downey Jr., Ben Stiller, and others brought it much success. Besides acting, something else Downey Jr. and Cruise have in common is their fiercely competitive nature. During one of their first meetings, the duo engaged in an intense game of ping pong that resulted in Cruise cutting off communication with Downey Jr. for a while.