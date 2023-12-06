Norman Lear, TV Icon, Dead At 101

The legendary, and highly prolific, TV icon Norman Lear has passed away at the age of 101, his publicist confirmed to Variety. Lear, a writer, producer, and outspoken political activist, died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes with a private memorial scheduled to take place in the next few days. Born in 1922, in New Haven, Connecticut, Norman Lear served in World War II before his entertainment career took off, according to his official website. Lear worked in television and film for more than 70 years, creating a resume filled to the brim with beloved sitcoms.

He first established himself as a comedy writer in the 1950s before evolving into one of Hollywood's top producers in the '70s, according to Variety. He was known for launching groundbreaking television shows such as "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," and "The Jeffersons," but Lear's career continued well into the 2020s when he served as an executive producer on Netflix's remake of "One Day at a Time" and the Epix series "America Divided." One of his final passion projects was a comedy entitled "Guess Who Died," which featured senior citizens, and for which he fought to find a home.

NBC finally ordered a pilot in 2017, as Deadline reported at the time. ABC News notes that Lear attributed his long life and legendary career to consistent laughter. "There is no greater spiritual experience than watching 200 people laugh when they come out of their seats and roll forward in a big laugh, belly laugh," he said. "And I love it. It's enhanced my life. Every minute of it."