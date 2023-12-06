Norman Lear, TV Icon, Dead At 101
The legendary, and highly prolific, TV icon Norman Lear has passed away at the age of 101, his publicist confirmed to Variety. Lear, a writer, producer, and outspoken political activist, died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes with a private memorial scheduled to take place in the next few days. Born in 1922, in New Haven, Connecticut, Norman Lear served in World War II before his entertainment career took off, according to his official website. Lear worked in television and film for more than 70 years, creating a resume filled to the brim with beloved sitcoms.
He first established himself as a comedy writer in the 1950s before evolving into one of Hollywood's top producers in the '70s, according to Variety. He was known for launching groundbreaking television shows such as "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," and "The Jeffersons," but Lear's career continued well into the 2020s when he served as an executive producer on Netflix's remake of "One Day at a Time" and the Epix series "America Divided." One of his final passion projects was a comedy entitled "Guess Who Died," which featured senior citizens, and for which he fought to find a home.
NBC finally ordered a pilot in 2017, as Deadline reported at the time. ABC News notes that Lear attributed his long life and legendary career to consistent laughter. "There is no greater spiritual experience than watching 200 people laugh when they come out of their seats and roll forward in a big laugh, belly laugh," he said. "And I love it. It's enhanced my life. Every minute of it."
He quickly made a name for himself in Hollywood
As a young man, Norman Lear attended Emerson College before dropping out to join the U.S. Air Force during World War II (per Smithsonian Magazine). After the war, he began writing comedy for such stars as Jerry Lewis before finding success writing and producing hits like "The Colgate Comedy Hour," "The Martha Raye Show," and "The Deputy." Other groundbreaking series followed, including "All in the Family" and "Good Times."
When CBS first broadcasted "All in the Family," it included a disclaimer beforehand that explained the show sought "to throw a humorous spotlight on our frailties, prejudices, and concerns. The goal is to make them funny to demonstrate how ridiculous they are in an adult way," (via TIME). However, thankfully there was no major backlash to the show's discussion of racial and political issues.
Lear later told the Associated Press it was happenstance that helped him create "Sanford and Son," which starred comedian Red Foxx, whose live performance he'd caught by chance during a visit to Las Vegas, as a widower and junk dealer whose relationship with his son, Lamont, was the heart of the show.
He fought to protect First Amendment Rights
Norman Lear was always a social and political activist at heart, something he proved when he paused his career in 1981 to help create People For the American Way, a nonprofit organization that continues to focus on defending the First Amendment against right-wing extremism. He remained an active member even in old age. Lear was never one to shy away from politics.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, he participated in the nonpartisan campaign "Declare Yourself," which sought to get young people to register and vote. In 2015, he was also a prominent member of the Jewish community that took out a full-page ad to support a nuclear agreement between Iran and six United States-led world powers (via The Hollywood Reporter).
"I'm a bleeding-heart conservative," he proudly told Smithsonian magazine in 2016. "Really believing in the Constitution and its equal protection laws is a conservative position. I totally trust in those instruments and my heart bleeds for those who don't get equal opportunity. I don't fight as hard as I might despite my big mouth, but I'm still trying."
His influence was far-reaching
In 1984, Norman Lear was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, but it wouldn't be his last major recognition. According to ABC News, he also won six Primetime Emmy awards throughout his career and was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 1999 by President Bill Clinton. In addition to receiving a Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, he was presented with the Carol Burnett Award during the Golden Globe Awards in 2021. Lear also published a memoir in 2014, and a 2016 documentary entitled "Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You."
In 2022, the TV special "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter" allowed the prolific producer to reflect on his extensive career and interact with numerous actors and comedians, including Amy Poehler, Tom Hanks, and Rob Reiner (per Decider). In a promo for the special, comedian Jimmy Kimmel said, "Mr. Norman Lear — he changed television. He changed this country." Kimmel also gushed, "You raised me more than my parents did."
Twice divorced, Lear married his wife, Lyn Davis, in 1987, and was the father of six children. He and his first wife, Charlotte, had one daughter, Ellen. Lear and his second wife, Frances, shared two daughters, Kate and Maggie. Lear and Lyn also welcomed three children, including a son, Ben, and twin daughters, Madeline and Brianna (per The U.S. Sun).