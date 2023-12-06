Fashion Trends That Will Completely Take Over 2024

Another year is coming to an end, and we all know what that means — it's time to take stock of the fashion trends that saw us through the year and look forward to the trends to come. In 2023, the fashion world was all about leather, fur, feathers, and tassels. The color purple saw a surge, cargo pants had a moment, and we were all bejeweled with sequins and sparkles. So, what fun looks does the new year have in store for us?

Well, based on the runway shows so far, 2024 fashion trends will be bigger, bolder, and brighter than ever. We're looking forward to experimenting with idiosyncratic layers, sculptural ensembles, and transparent skirts. Barbie pink will still be in, but other colors will be competing for attention.

Curious to find out more about the fashion trends that will be absolutely everywhere next year? Here is everything you can expect to see.