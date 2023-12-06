Princess Margaret's Daughter Sarah Looks Almost Unrecognizable Today

Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, typically keeps a low profile. Sarah, formerly Sarah Armstrong-Jones, is 27th in line for the throne and Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones' second child after her brother, David. While Sarah is a vital part of the British royal family, she isn't quite as much of a public figure as some of the other members. "Sarah is very unassuming; shy and almost embarrassed with no grandeur at all," an acquaintance once told the Daily Mail. "Take royal events — she'll be on the balcony, but she never pushes herself to the middle or the front, like some."

Still, we've gotten a close look at Lady Sarah over the years. She's frequently spotted at royal gatherings and is known for her close relationship with many of her famous family members including her late great aunt, Queen Elizabeth II, and her cousin, King Charles III. She's also one of Prince Harry's six godparents.

Sarah has always been a talented and passionate artist, even as a young girl. She attended the Camberwell School of Art, followed by the Royal Academy Schools where she also studied art. Over the years, she's achieved many honors, including the Winsor & Newton Prize and the Creswick Landscape Prize. She's still dedicated to her art — perhaps more than ever. A brand new photo of her shows her sporting a decidedly less made-up look and appearing quite different from the perfectly styled royal we are used to seeing.