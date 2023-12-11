Even Zoë Kravitz Had An Awkward Phase As A Teenager
Zoë Kravitz may be recognized as both a model and actor now, but it turns out she experienced the same teenage insecurities as the rest of us. Despite being the offspring of rockstar Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, Zoë faced challenges to her self-esteem while growing up amid glamorous Hollywood stars. Contrary to the assumption that she was naturally confident thanks to having seemingly won the genetic lottery, Zoë wasn't immune to self-doubt.
Reflecting on her journey, the star of "Batman" opened up to Elle about her teenage years. "I went through a really awkward phase. I was short and brown, and surrounded by tall girls with boobs and blond hair," she said. She also recounted how some of her famed father's dating choices further intensified her insecurity. "And my dad was dating supermodels, so I was waking up to Adriana Lima. I didn't have beauty as a crutch, and I'm thankful for that because I had to develop my personality."
Zoë also shared how the pressure to conform to beauty standards affected her perception of herself, especially growing up in a predominantly white area. She never felt like she truly fit in, especially at a private school attended mostly by rich white kids who came from a completely different background. "I felt like a freak because my hair was different, and little kids would come up and say, 'Can I feel your hair?'" she recalled.
Zoë struggled to accept her natural hair
Zoë Kravitz has become a trendsetter in the fashion and beauty industry and one of the most notable aspects of her style is her ever-changing hair. She has effortlessly transitioned from pixie cuts to platinum blonde braids.
But she didn't always feel this free to express herself. She shared her journey of overcoming these challenges as a young girl, recalling to Grazia that she held trauma from being one of the few Black girls in her class. Even a minor hiccup like a broken hair tie at school could lead her to spend the entire day in the bathroom, hiding. "The things that made me different were the things I didn't like about myself; I wanted to straighten my hair, remind people that I was half white," the star confessed to Elle.
As such, Kravitz often straightened or relaxed her curls. But over time, she realized that straightening her hair and wearing a weave felt like covering up who she was. "I got tired of pretending to look like someone else. I got tired of relaxing my hair and my hair breaking off," the "Big Little Lies" actor told Grazia. "Now, I love that I can wear cornrows and micro braids. It's such a fun way to play and let my hair rest too, especially between jobs."
Zoe has faced obstacles in her career
Zoë Kravitz's ascent to success wasn't a smooth ride. Despite securing notable roles in films like "X-Men" and "High Fidelity," setbacks were part of her narrative. In 2012, she revealed the racism that she faced during an audition for "The Dark Knight Rises," when she was told she was too "urban" for the role. However, Kravitz chose to view setbacks as stepping stones to help her learn and grow through each experience.
"Even though it's sometimes hard to see that in the moment, usually a few years later, you're like, OK, this is why this didn't happen," she told The Guardian. Refusing to let setbacks define her, she focused on honing her skills and discovering opportunities that aligned with her authentic self. This determination paved the way for her eventual success, showcasing her ability to overcome industry biases.
As she continues to evolve in her career, Kravitz is set to embark on an exciting new chapter: as a director. Her debut film, "Pussy Island," is slated to be a bold take on the Me Too movement, with her now-fiancé Channing Tatum starring in the film. Outside of the silver screen, Zoe has also taken a page out of her father's book. She is a singer-songwriter and member of the group Lolawolf. Zoe has also quietly contributed several notable songs, even providing background vocals and writing credits on Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze," per American Songwriter.