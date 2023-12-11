Even Zoë Kravitz Had An Awkward Phase As A Teenager

Zoë Kravitz may be recognized as both a model and actor now, but it turns out she experienced the same teenage insecurities as the rest of us. Despite being the offspring of rockstar Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, Zoë faced challenges to her self-esteem while growing up amid glamorous Hollywood stars. Contrary to the assumption that she was naturally confident thanks to having seemingly won the genetic lottery, Zoë wasn't immune to self-doubt.

Reflecting on her journey, the star of "Batman" opened up to Elle about her teenage years. "I went through a really awkward phase. I was short and brown, and surrounded by tall girls with boobs and blond hair," she said. She also recounted how some of her famed father's dating choices further intensified her insecurity. "And my dad was dating supermodels, so I was waking up to Adriana Lima. I didn't have beauty as a crutch, and I'm thankful for that because I had to develop my personality."

Zoë also shared how the pressure to conform to beauty standards affected her perception of herself, especially growing up in a predominantly white area. She never felt like she truly fit in, especially at a private school attended mostly by rich white kids who came from a completely different background. "I felt like a freak because my hair was different, and little kids would come up and say, 'Can I feel your hair?'" she recalled.