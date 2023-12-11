How 1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Keeps Her Late Husband Close To Her Heart
"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Tammy Slaton had a whirlwind romance with Caleb Willingham. They initially met in 2021 at an obesity rehab center and, suffice it to say, her family weren't massive fans of the relationship. On their show, Tammy's sister, Amy Slaton, explained that she wanted Tammy to be in a better state of mind and to have a healthier body before getting into anything serious. A mere three weeks after their relationship began, Willingham popped the question by secretly gathering the rehab staff in the facility's parking lot.
Later, Tammy and Willingham gushed that they couldn't wait to get married and start a family together. When she called her loved ones to share the happy news, everybody was in complete disbelief and urged Tammy to rethink her decision. Although the reality star was upset that she didn't have her family's support, Tammy didn't let that affect their plans, and the happy couple tied the knot just a few weeks after their engagement. As Willingham watched Tammy come down the aisle at the rehab center where they first met, he started tearing up.
In his heartfelt vows, he gushed, "You helped me fight off death. And I know we can take on the world." Sadly, the couple appeared to have ended things in 2023, and in July of that same year, Willingham tragically passed away at the age of 40. Regardless of their split, he will always be an important part of Tammy's life, so she chooses to keep him close to her heart.
She wears a necklace containing Caleb Willingham's ashes
In a November 2023 TikTok video, Tammy Slaton revealed that she wears a necklace containing her husband, Caleb Willingham's, ashes. The "1000-Lb. Sisters" star elaborated that the necklace is shaped like a musical note as an ode to their mutual love of music. She wears it at all times and even grows anxious whenever she has to part from it. Slaton added that she could only muster the strength to be without it for an hour without exacerbating her anxiety.
But that's not the only way she keeps Willingham around. The reality star still wears her wedding ring and Willingham's too. Slaton's band isn't an ordinary piece of jewelry either because it has her ex-husband's fingerprint imprinted onto the surface, so in a way, Slaton always feels like Willingham is never too far away. Previously, the TLC star posted a heartfelt video showing how Willingham's urn was placed in her home next to their wedding photo.
It was adorned with the image of a sunset to honor Willingham's love for them. In another tearful TikTok, Slaton admitted that she was having a tough time experiencing the five stages of grief. As the reality star explained, "I'm aware he's looking down at me." She added, "You know, he's not in any pain anymore. I know he's in a better place. Again, thank you all, and I love you from the bottom of my heart. And believe it or not, he really loved you all, too."
Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham were looking forward to their future together
In December 2023, Entertainment Tonight shared a snippet of Season 5 of "1000-Lb. Sisters," where Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham discussed their post-marriage plans while still at the weight loss facility where they initially crossed paths. Willingham said he was eager to leave the place behind and live in a proper home with Slaton. The couple didn't have any grand plans but rather a longing for a simple life where they could sleep in the same bed, encourage each other to lead a healthier lifestyle, and enjoy being married without interruptions.
Slaton even got emotional as she confessed that they couldn't enjoy a moment's rest without hospital staff lurking in the background. The couple seemed to be in good spirits as they joked about their sex life and flirted. Sadly, Slaton and Willingham never got a glimpse at that life. Around the beginning of their relationship, Slaton was nearly done with her time at the facility, while Willingham still had a long way to go.
They planned to finish at the same time, but it didn't work out, so the two got into a long-distance relationship. In May 2023, an insider offered some insight into their divorce with The U.S. Sun: "They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab." They added, "He has gained 30 lbs and hasn't been working his program." The source added that Slaton wanted someone as serious about bettering themselves as she was.