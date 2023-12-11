How 1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Keeps Her Late Husband Close To Her Heart

"1000-Lb. Sisters" star Tammy Slaton had a whirlwind romance with Caleb Willingham. They initially met in 2021 at an obesity rehab center and, suffice it to say, her family weren't massive fans of the relationship. On their show, Tammy's sister, Amy Slaton, explained that she wanted Tammy to be in a better state of mind and to have a healthier body before getting into anything serious. A mere three weeks after their relationship began, Willingham popped the question by secretly gathering the rehab staff in the facility's parking lot.

Later, Tammy and Willingham gushed that they couldn't wait to get married and start a family together. When she called her loved ones to share the happy news, everybody was in complete disbelief and urged Tammy to rethink her decision. Although the reality star was upset that she didn't have her family's support, Tammy didn't let that affect their plans, and the happy couple tied the knot just a few weeks after their engagement. As Willingham watched Tammy come down the aisle at the rehab center where they first met, he started tearing up.

In his heartfelt vows, he gushed, "You helped me fight off death. And I know we can take on the world." Sadly, the couple appeared to have ended things in 2023, and in July of that same year, Willingham tragically passed away at the age of 40. Regardless of their split, he will always be an important part of Tammy's life, so she chooses to keep him close to her heart.