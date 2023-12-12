Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Knew

In Hollywood romances, age gaps seem almost obligatory, with numerous famous couples having significantly different peer groups. Typically, it's the man who is notably older than his female counterpart. Take, for instance, Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Firerose, who boast a substantial 28-year age gap, or George Clooney, who is 17 years older than Amal Clooney. Amidst such settled trends, it's intriguing that Vanessa Hudgens breaks the mold by being older than her partner, Cole Tucker, with a surprising seven-and-a-half years between them.

Nevertheless, the considerable age gap hasn't hindered their blossoming romance. According to Hudgens' appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," their connection took root during quarantine, and the unusual way they met is very 2021. The "High School Musical" star shared that Tucker captured her attention during a shared Zoom session with their meditation group, prompting her to send him a message on Instagram. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them," Hudgens quipped on the talk show.

Tucker, who is a Major League Baseball player, evidently embraces having an older partner, reflecting a growing trend where older women are increasingly seeking relationships with younger men on the dating scene.