Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose Have A Much Bigger Age Gap Than We Realized

In 2021, when Billy Ray Cyrus and Australian musician Firerose joined forces for their collaboration on the song "New Day," most thought nothing other than music would come out of it. However, about a year later, an anonymous source disclosed to People that the two were romantically involved and had been for quite some time.

The insider explained, "They grew close while working on music together," before quickly adding, "[Billy Ray] and Tish [Cyrus] were over before he started dating [Firerose]." Tish, the mother of Miley Cyrus and four of her siblings, filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022. As reported by Us Weekly, court documents revealed that they had been living apart for at least two years before the divorce filing, providing context for Billy Ray's subsequent relationship with Firerose.

Nevertheless, an attention-grabbing fact came to light when the country star shared that he first met Firerose on the set of "Hannah Montana," uncovering that they have a much bigger age gap than we realized. The intriguing revelation shocked many, as Firerose is around the same age as Miley, who was the teenage star of the Disney Channel show that brought them together.