How Pump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Fell Victim To False Pregnancy Rumors

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss (who has begun going by her birth name, Rachel Leviss) was in the news a lot throughout 2023 thanks to Scandoval, the affair heard 'round the world, when she was revealed as the other woman for "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Tom Sandoval. Speculation that Leviss was pregnant with Sandoval's kid hit the internet in May 2023. According to Page Six, a TikToker started the rumor.

The unnamed content creator posted a video in which she claimed to have heard about the rumored pregnancy from an acquaintance of Leviss' sister. Although, at the time, Leviss was in Wickenburg, Arizona at a mental health facility called The Meadows, the TikToker claimed that she was actually staying with her grandmother in Tucson, so the former reality star could stay away from prying eyes as her bump grew.

The speculative video has since been deleted, and the pregnancy rumors were shut down by Alex Baskin, an executive producer on "VPR." Page Six reported that while at a For Your Consideration Emmys event, Baskin clarified, "[Leviss is] not pregnant." He continued, "I have not directly spoken with her. She's been a little bit cut off. [...] We've gotten good reports back from her team — who are taking care of her — and from her family as well."