Mariska Hargitay's Cat's Name Is A Cheeky Nod To Taylor Swift

Actor Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since 1999. Her lengthy tenure inspired superstar Taylor Swift to name one of her three cats Olivia Benson. Olivia — the cat, not the character — has been a part of Swift's family since 2014. She's friends with the "Law & Order" stalwart in real life, with Hargitay meeting the kitten who bears her most famous character's name in 2015 while Swift was on her "1989" tour.

The actor also co-starred in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video and was brought onstage during the "1989" tour dates in Philadelphia, per People. Similarly, Hargitay found inspiration for her cat's name from Swift's body of work too. In a cheeky nod to her famous friend, the TV star named her cat after a song on Swift's chart-topping "Midnights" record.

Hargitay took to Instagram in November 2023 to share two photos of her new pet. Her caption read: "Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat." In addition to a cat-face emoji, Hargitay also added some hashtags referencing the "Karma" song lyrics, with a feline twist: "#MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat."