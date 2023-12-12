The Clever Way HGTV Star Joanna Gaines Disguises Her Kids' DIY Design Fails

Chip and Joanna Gaines have become renovation royalty since the success of their HGTV show "Fixer Upper," but that doesn't mean they're immune to the occasional DIY fail, especially when they're allowing their kids to get involved. In an Instagram post from December 2023, Joanna let her Instagram followers in on a little hack she'd come up with when faced with a whoopsie from one of her little ones.

"When one of your children drill like 9 too many screws in the wall, here's a design hack: just cover it w/ a cute pic," she wrote. A short video accompanied the caption, featuring a painted green wall that contained eight screws and several drill holes. To cover the area, she hangs a vintage black and white photo in a simple frame over the spot.

"And now look now!" says a little one at the end of the video. For those who have been long-time fans of the Gaines family, it comes as no surprise that the Magnolia Network hosts are continuing to bring their children into their renovation projects, as they've had a long history of making things family-friendly.