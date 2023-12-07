Kate Middleton's Latest Fashion Statement Signals Major Moment Ahead For King Charles

King Charles III ascended to the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022. Since, then, the new head of state has been easing into the position, slowly changing customs and imagery that have long been associated with the adored former queen, who reigned for over 70 years.

One remaining item he has yet to check off his list is the Royal Family Order. First established in 1820, the Royal Family Order is a pinned decoration that includes a portrait of the king or queen attached to a ribbon, with the color of the ribbon changing with each new ruler. The order is gifted from the head of state to members of the royal family in honor of their service. Queen Elizabeth bestowed the Royal Family Order on Princess Diana, then Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine, among others, who proudly wear the order to formal events.

On December 5, Buckingham Palace hosted the annual reception for the Diplomatic Corps. Kate wore a sparkling gown, a tiara, and her Royal Family Order honor pinned to her left shoulder. There was one noticeable difference to the pin, though, pointing toward an impending major moment for King Charles. The bottom portion of the ribbon that normally hangs down was missing.