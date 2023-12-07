General Hospital: Is Mr. Brennan Really Jerry Jacks?

The mysterious newcomer to Port Charles, Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure), might ring a bell in the memories of "General Hospital" fans. As one viewer pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter: "The Australian accent, the mannerisms, and the swagger in his voice all seem very finely tuned and with a purpose to me. Wait and see obviously, but I think this is a recast (silver fox) Jerry Jacks, folks." He may be right.

Jerry Jacks, the brother of billionaire Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), was originally played by Julian Stone in 1998 but fled town in 1999 after his criminal activities caught up with him. When he returned in 2007, the part was recast with Sebastian Roche and Jerry went by the name James Craig, initially going by just Mr. Craig. He had plastic surgery, so no one knew he was Jerry for some time.

Due to a botched robbery, Mr. Craig and his henchmen ended up taking several people hostage at the Metro Court Hotel, putting the city under siege. His reign of terror continued throughout the years which included poisoning the Port Charles water supply, and he was presumed dead several times. Ultimately, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) managed to subdue him, and he was remanded to Steinmauer Prison. However, in 2019 we learned that Jerry had escaped, and now that Mr. Brennan has arrived and seems eerily similar to Jerry, the two could be one and the same.