General Hospital Bombshell: Mr. Brennan Is Actually Director Of The WSB
The December 5 Episode of "General Hospital" was a huge info dump of plot information via several conversations. Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) explained to Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) that a key to a train station locker was found by the medical examiner in the shoe of deceased WSB agent Jameson Forsythe. He asked the medical examiner to keep quiet about it and didn't tell the rest of the police force. He and Sam surmised that the files Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had — which contained information about a 1980s operation that went south and laid the blame on Forsythe — were most likely in there and were being surveilled. Anna explained to Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) that she kept the file as "insurance" to prevent the bureau from ever blaming her for the failed operation. Dante speculated that whoever wanted to conceal the report wanted to bury Anna, as well.
Meanwhile, Roman Hume (Mark Engelhardt) was talking to Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure), revealing that he's the director of the WSB. Brennan explained that he ousted former director Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) to secure Pikeman's ability to transport its merchandise into Canada for international sales. His whereabouts are need-to-know only, and he can work remotely. He explained that Forsythe was supposed to liquidate Anna and get it, but he failed. His last message to Brennan was that he'd acquired the report, and Brennan felt it's still hidden somewhere, "Like a ticking bomb."
Sonny and Curtis collaborated to figure out who the sniper was
On "General Hospital," Mr. Brennan told Roman Hume that both Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Anna Devane were his priority. Hume was curious why they just didn't eliminate Sonny, and Brennan admitted that while it was still an option, it would be a "last resort," because he understood that if Sonny was killed, it would create a power vacuum in the mafia world, and the Five Families would start fighting over Sonny's territory — specifically the waterways of Port Charles. This would incur an investigation by state and federal law enforcement.
Hume agreed because shedding light on Pikeman's operation would affect its ability to sell merchandise internationally. Brennan felt getting Sonny to cooperate was ideal, but because the money they offered him didn't work, he stated they needed to find another influence. This could imply that he would use Sonny's ex-wife Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) to control him because he'd made a connection with her when he was at Kelly's diner.
Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) has been investigating who fired the shot at the Metro Court hotel that paralyzed him and picked Sonny's brain about who he thought shot at him and Anna in July. Sonny said his list of enemies was equal to Anna's. He also explained that the sniper rifle found at the scene had been taken from a WSB base in Berlin, although that didn't necessarily mean Anna was the target.
Pikeman is in league with the WSB
Anna Devane explained to Felicia Scorpio that, while the WSB previously understood where to lay the blame, things have now changed. When the '80s mission failed catastrophically, Forsythe –- who planned and executed the operation — was blamed in the report. However, Forsythe had since made himself "indispensable to the bureau," so the file was buried. Anna kept a copy hidden in a trunk she put in storage, but now that it's gone, she doesn't know what to expect next. Now that all this information has been laid out, it's clear to see that Curtis and Dante's investigations will converge soon.
If the WSB is monitoring everything surrounding the late Jameson Forsythe, everyone could get caught in the crosshairs. Curtis had heard of Pikeman, explaining that they were "corporate mercenaries" who provide weapons systems. Sonny told him that Pikeman was "in bed with the WSB," further noting that their employees often crossed over from one group to the other. Sonny admitted that Pikeman made "overtures" to him, but they weren't satisfied with his decisions, so Curtis realized Pikeman might want Sonny dead. We previously thought that Brennan was the leader of Pikeman, and because it's been established that the company works in tandem with the WSB, that could still be the case, and Sonny's going to have to increase security around his loved ones.
Ultimately, it's going to take the dynamic duo of Sonny and Anna to battle Mr. Brennan!