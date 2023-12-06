General Hospital Bombshell: Mr. Brennan Is Actually Director Of The WSB

The December 5 Episode of "General Hospital" was a huge info dump of plot information via several conversations. Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) explained to Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) that a key to a train station locker was found by the medical examiner in the shoe of deceased WSB agent Jameson Forsythe. He asked the medical examiner to keep quiet about it and didn't tell the rest of the police force. He and Sam surmised that the files Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had — which contained information about a 1980s operation that went south and laid the blame on Forsythe — were most likely in there and were being surveilled. Anna explained to Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) that she kept the file as "insurance" to prevent the bureau from ever blaming her for the failed operation. Dante speculated that whoever wanted to conceal the report wanted to bury Anna, as well.

Meanwhile, Roman Hume (Mark Engelhardt) was talking to Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure), revealing that he's the director of the WSB. Brennan explained that he ousted former director Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner) to secure Pikeman's ability to transport its merchandise into Canada for international sales. His whereabouts are need-to-know only, and he can work remotely. He explained that Forsythe was supposed to liquidate Anna and get it, but he failed. His last message to Brennan was that he'd acquired the report, and Brennan felt it's still hidden somewhere, "Like a ticking bomb."