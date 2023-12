Prince Constantin Of Liechtenstein Dead At 51

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein died unexpectedly at the age of 51 on December 5, 2023. In a statement from the Princely House of Liechtenstein, it was confirmed that the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II is survived by his wife, Princess Marie, and their three children, Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina, and Prince Benedikt. No cause of death was included in the initial statement.



More to come...