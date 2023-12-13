Jenna Lyons Didn't Care About The Debate Surrounding Her Denim RHONY Reunion Look

Avid fashion lovers know Jenna Lyons as the former creative director of J.Crew with an impeccable sense of fashion. Dubbed "the woman who dresses America" by The New York Times, Lyons has a distinctive personal style that usually involves a button-down, visually interesting bottoms, very cool footwear, and mandatory bold eyewear. While the style formula earned her praise in the world of fashion, reality television wasn't as fashion-forward.

Lyons joined Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 in 2022, fashionably stirring up the traditionally glammed-up cast. Lyons told Page Six, "When they asked me to join, I said, 'Are you kidding?' The me 10 years ago would have been like, 'No way!' She would not have believed [I'm doing this]." However, Lyons not only embraced the opportunity but also brought her authentic self unapologetically, complete with her signature style.

In 2023, the fashionista sparked controversy by attending a "RHONY" reunion in denim. According to Bravo, Lyons paired straight Levi's jeans with a see-through Thom Browne top, a black Saint Laurent blazer, and a matching tie from the French brand. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, gold jewelry, bejeweled Dries Van Noten heeled sandals, and her signature bold frames. Despite facing criticism for her unconventional fashion choice, Lyons admitted she simply didn't care about the heated denim-hating debate.