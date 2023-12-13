Jenna Lyons Didn't Care About The Debate Surrounding Her Denim RHONY Reunion Look
Avid fashion lovers know Jenna Lyons as the former creative director of J.Crew with an impeccable sense of fashion. Dubbed "the woman who dresses America" by The New York Times, Lyons has a distinctive personal style that usually involves a button-down, visually interesting bottoms, very cool footwear, and mandatory bold eyewear. While the style formula earned her praise in the world of fashion, reality television wasn't as fashion-forward.
Lyons joined Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 in 2022, fashionably stirring up the traditionally glammed-up cast. Lyons told Page Six, "When they asked me to join, I said, 'Are you kidding?' The me 10 years ago would have been like, 'No way!' She would not have believed [I'm doing this]." However, Lyons not only embraced the opportunity but also brought her authentic self unapologetically, complete with her signature style.
In 2023, the fashionista sparked controversy by attending a "RHONY" reunion in denim. According to Bravo, Lyons paired straight Levi's jeans with a see-through Thom Browne top, a black Saint Laurent blazer, and a matching tie from the French brand. She accessorized with a diamond necklace, gold jewelry, bejeweled Dries Van Noten heeled sandals, and her signature bold frames. Despite facing criticism for her unconventional fashion choice, Lyons admitted she simply didn't care about the heated denim-hating debate.
Lyons' reunion denim got on and off-air hate
After Jenna Lyons sported a denim-centric ensemble at the 2023 "RHONY" reunion, she found herself flooded with unsolicited opinions from reality TV fans. A Reddit thread about "The Real Housewives" franchise became a sounding board for critiques, with Lyons' denim choice receiving more hate than anybody could have anticipated. One user commented, "I find declarations like this to be so cringey, which is the exact opposite of what she's going for, which is to appear cool and unbothered!" Another penned, "She looks so ridiculous. She thinks she knows fashion." Many users pointed out that they might have appreciated the look more if Lyons had opted for a different style of pants or better-fitting jeans.
Surprisingly, the criticism wasn't confined to online forums. Former "RHONY" cast members Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley voiced their disapproval of Lyons' outfit on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." Medley felt Lyons was underdressed for the occasion, while de Lesseps said that the straight jeans didn't flatter her figure.
Despite the online and on-air backlash, Lyons remained unfazed by the denim detractors. In response to the critiques, as reported by People, Lyons took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a video of her outfit with the caption, "The reunion — yes, I wore jeans, and I am not sorry." While amateur fashion critics accused her of lacking originality and trying too hard, they seemingly missed the essence of Lyons' look, which aimed to defy societal expectations.
It wasn't Lyons' first time wearing jeans to a 'RHONY' event
Discussing the controversy sparked by her reunion ensemble with Bustle, Jenna Lyons nonchalantly shared, "We don't need me in sparkles. Everyone else looks like a trophy, and they're gorgeous, but I can just be myself, and I don't feel bad about it." This sentiment harks back to her 2013 interview with The New York Times, where she shared that her childhood experiences had molded her into an outsider, a role she had learned to embrace over time. "I don't feel the same pressure I did when I was young to be part of the club," she explained.
Despite haters suggesting she deliberately wore attention-grabbing jeans, Lyons clarified the exact opposite in a subsequent conversation with People. She revealed that she hadn't anticipated the drama surrounding her look because it was a last-minute pick. "It's so funny, the fact that this is groundbreaking and that I put zero thought into it," she quipped.
Notably, the 2023 reunion wasn't the first instance of Lyons donning denim at a "RHONY" event. In July 2023, at the series' Season 14 premiere, Lyons wore a baby pink hydrangea-embroidered cape coat by Oscar de la Renta and paired it with — you guessed it — jeans. Her outfit boldly clashed with the cast's sparkly floor-length gowns, but Lyons once again brought her authentic self to the formal Bravo gathering. Surprisingly, the look garnered little mainstream media attention, except for fashion outlets that naturally praised Lyons' unique penchant for fashion.