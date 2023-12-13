An Inside Look At Gossip Girl Alum Taylor Momsen's Relationship History
"Gossip Girl" fans know her as Jenny Humphrey or "Little J." Others may know her as Cindy Lou Who from the 2000 film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," while the musically inclined think of her as the frontwoman of her band The Pretty Reckless. Regardless of how you know her, we can all agree that Taylor Momsen has had quite a few chapters of her career, and they've all given her plenty of time in the public eye.
Still, despite just how long she's been in the spotlight, her personal life has remained very much under wraps. Throughout her journey from one of the core cast members of "Gossip Girl" to a fashion icon and rockstar, it wouldn't have been surprising to see Momsen publicly dating plenty of famous beaus. In reality, though, Momsen's career is the one aspect of her life that's very out in the open.
With her multifaceted star power and varied fanbase, it's safe to say that if Momsen wanted the world to know about her romances, we probably would. Still, the star hasn't actually confirmed any of her relationships to the public. Despite her extra-private private life, it does seem that Momsen has dated a few fellow stars — and exactly who they are just might surprise you. So, who has she dated over the years? Here are her possible beaus.
Chace Crawford
The members of the cast of "Gossip Girl" had plenty of on-screen relationships with each other throughout the beloved series' six-season tenure. Unsurprisingly, some of these romances made the leap off-screen, as well. Rumor has it that this was the case for Taylor Momsen and Chace Crawford.
Fans recall that Crawford's character, Nate Archibald, had a fling with Momsen's character, Jenny Humphrey. While they played high school classmates on TV, there was quite an age gap between the two actors in real life.
"Gossip Girl" premiered in 2007, and in 2008 the two stars were seen kissing outside of their holiday cast party in New York. Momsen was 15 at the time, while Crawford was much older than his character at 23. Folks representing Crawford denied the romance rumors, and anything further than the photographed make-out session was never confirmed by either of the involved parties.
Skandar Keynes
These days, Skandar Keyes is a political advisor. However, you may recognize him better for his role as Edmund Pevensie in "The Chronicles of Narnia" film franchise in his youth. It's no surprise that child stars flock together, since their upbringing is so unique, and most other folks they might cross paths with wouldn't understand. This is likely what brought Keyes together with his rumored ex Taylor Momsen.
In 2008, both members of this seemingly unlikely pair had reached new levels of fame thanks to bringing famous literary characters to life via their respective novel adaptations. "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian," the second installment of the fantasy film franchise, premiered in 2008, while "Gossip Girl's second season was underway.
Keyes was 17 years old, and Momsen was 15 when the alleged couple was photographed together in 2008, sparking dating rumors. Still, neither actor ever publicly confirmed that this romance was anything more than celeb gossip.
Jack Osbourne
Like Momsen, Jack Osbourne was a child star of sorts. Beyond knowing fame from a young age, this seemingly unorthodox pairing actually had more in common: their love of rock music. Of course, Jack is the son of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath, while Momsen is the lead singer in a hard rock band called The Pretty Reckless.
Rumor has it that the pair of rock royals were romantically entwined in October 2010. At the time, Osbourne was 24, and Momsen was still in her rebellious teenage years at age 17. It was reported that the two met when Momsen traveled to Osbourne's home turf in Los Angeles while on tour with The Pretty Reckless. It was even rumored that Osbourne was considering going bicoastal to be closer to the New Yorker. Still, this may have been nothing but the work of the rumor mill. When asked about Momsen on Howard Stern in 2011, Osbourne said, "I've never even met her." Momsen never publicly confirmed the romance, either.
Nat Weller
Nat Weller is an actor, a model, and a musician. He also knows a thing or two about the music business thanks to his famous dad, singer-songwriter Paul Weller. In 2011, Momsen was on tour in Europe with The Pretty Reckless. There, she was seen with Natt at London's Wireless festival. A source told the Independent that the alleged couple was "well-matched given their joint love of black eyeliner." On X, formerly known as Twitter, Natt tagged Momsen in a post praising her performance. "She's killing it," he wrote of his rumored girlfriend, adding, "her vocal is bang on."
And, this makeup-clad, music-loving pair may have been more than just a fling. A source told the Mirror, "Natt has taken Taylor to Paul's home to meet his family and friends. They all had a big dinner together." Still, Momsen tries her best to keep her love life out of the limelight. So, it's unclear exactly what happened between her and Natt after the initial romance rumors. There were no sightings of the two stars together after 2011. This alleged relationship took place over a decade ago, and since then, Momsen hasn't been publicly linked to anyone else.