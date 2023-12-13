An Inside Look At Gossip Girl Alum Taylor Momsen's Relationship History

"Gossip Girl" fans know her as Jenny Humphrey or "Little J." Others may know her as Cindy Lou Who from the 2000 film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," while the musically inclined think of her as the frontwoman of her band The Pretty Reckless. Regardless of how you know her, we can all agree that Taylor Momsen has had quite a few chapters of her career, and they've all given her plenty of time in the public eye.

Still, despite just how long she's been in the spotlight, her personal life has remained very much under wraps. Throughout her journey from one of the core cast members of "Gossip Girl" to a fashion icon and rockstar, it wouldn't have been surprising to see Momsen publicly dating plenty of famous beaus. In reality, though, Momsen's career is the one aspect of her life that's very out in the open.

With her multifaceted star power and varied fanbase, it's safe to say that if Momsen wanted the world to know about her romances, we probably would. Still, the star hasn't actually confirmed any of her relationships to the public. Despite her extra-private private life, it does seem that Momsen has dated a few fellow stars — and exactly who they are just might surprise you. So, who has she dated over the years? Here are her possible beaus.