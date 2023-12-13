Inside Liam Neeson's Troubled Love Life Since The Death Of His Wife Natasha Richardson

Liam Neeson has a particular set of skills, but sadly, they don't include finding lasting love for the second time around. The "Taken" actor was quite the lothario in the late '80s and early '90s, but his days of dating famous faces like Brooke Shields, Helen Mirren, and Julia Roberts — he even embarked on a short relationship with Barbra Streisand — all ended when he nabbed a role in the Broadway play "Anna Christie" in 1993. Neeson starred opposite Natasha Richardson in the Eugene O'Neill classic drama. The actors fell in love, and one year later, they were married.

After adding two sons to their family, the couple settled in for their happily ever after. Tragically, the fairy tale came to a screeching halt in March 2009, when Richardson hit her head while skiing. Her condition quickly declined, and she died at the age of 45, with Neeson by her side for her final moments.

While some would have thought Neeson would eventually return to his pre-marital dating ways, falling in love with a co-star or taking out celebrities, the "Love Actually" star hasn't had an easy time meeting his next great love.