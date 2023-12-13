HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Had A Difficult First Pregnancy

Jenny Marrs, mom of five and part of the husband and wife team behind "Fixer to Fabulous," hasn't had the easiest road to parenthood. Ultimately, the couple has ended up with a full house and even fuller hearts as they travel the world and enjoy life in Bentonville, Arkansas, with their brood. But in the beginning, the couple thought they might never realize their dreams.

She and her husband, Dave Marrs, always knew they wanted children, and they weren't opposed to adoption. In fact, Jenny has previously stated that she wanted to adopt a child even if she could birth her own. Jenny noted in an interview with Kelly's Korner in 2016, "We struggled for years with infertility. In 2008, we jumped on a roller coaster when we started the process to adopt — doors slammed shut left and right. After another failed match, we decided to make one last ditch effort with fertility treatments and finally became pregnant with twin boys in the fall of 2009."

Later on, the Marrs welcomed adopted daughter Sylvie Marrs, though not before fighting tooth and nail to bring her home to the United States from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Still, while her adoption was emotionally taxing, it was Jenny's pregnancy that would take the most physical and mental toll.