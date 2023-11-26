HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Had A Heartwarming First Morning With Adopted Daughter Sylvie

Since meeting her husband, Dave, Jenny Marrs, co-star of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," has always held a special place in her heart for adoption. Though the couple's journey to finally welcoming daughter Sylvie wasn't always easy, Jenny reflected on how it was all worth it in her book, "House + Love = Home." The mom of five shared that it was on her home's porch swing, a cherished location, where she and Sylvie shared one of their first bonding moments stateside.

"Time felt suspended as I held my girl and gently rocked her back and forth. We didn't speak. We simply sat together, holding on to each other. She hadn't been in my arms since the summer before when I had to leave her behind at the end of a visit," Jenny penned in her book (via Yahoo). She admitted, "I had often wondered if I would ever feel the weight of her toddler frame again. That morning, under the glow of a summer's sunrise, I rubbed her back, and my tears fell. She was indeed here: This was real."

Sylvie, born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Marrs family underwent a years-long adoption process. Most adoptions take around six months, the timeframe Jenny and her husband, Dave, were initially given. But when the country barred any adopted children from leaving, the Marrs had to return home without their daughter. It would be another 602 days before Jenny shared a heartwarming first morning with Sylvie on her porch swing.