How Drew Barrymore Has Kept The Promise She Made To Cameron Diaz In The '90s

When we think of Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore working as a team, many of us still reminisce about the "Charlie's Angels" movies from the early 2000s, but the two actors have been friends for considerably longer than that. As they revealed when getting together to do a cooking segment on Instagram Live back in 2021, their connection has actually spanned more than three decades.

"We met when I was 14 and she was 16," Barrymore confirmed at the time (via People). "I was working at a coffee house and she was a junior model." The talk show host went on to announce that Diaz is still her "bestie and sistie—sistie? That's a new word." And, as the two grew closer with time and built a solid and long-standing bond, they discussed their dreams and goals for the future.

Among these hopes was one that Diaz had for the way she imagined Barrymore should live her life: Sustainably, and with concern and focus on helping preserve and protect the environment (via HuffPost).