Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship Started Earlier Than Anyone Knew

On July 8, 2023, Travis Kelce walked into Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show with a friendship bracelet featuring with his phone number on it. Later, Kelce took to his "New Heights" podcast to share that he wanted to meet Swift before her show to give her the bracelet, but she refused to see anyone that night. Everyone believed that Kelce tried his best and failed, so they moved on. But in September 2023, everything changed when Swift showed up to watch Kelce play.

Kelce seemed smitten as he looked up at Swift in joyous disbelief and mouthed, "She's right there." After he performed his signature archer move at Swift, she couldn't help but blush. Throughout the game, the "Lover" singer cheered the Kansas City Chief tight end and was overjoyed when he scored a touchdown. She also spent loads of time talking to Kelce's mother, Donna. After the game, sports anchor Jarret Payton captured a video of Kelce and Swift walking out of the stadium together, and it was obvious they were resisting the urge to hold hands.

Then, Swift and Kelce drove off in his convertible and attended an afterparty together, where the "Blank Space" singer was spotted having a conversation with her arm around Kelce. Given how giddy the two seemed, it was natural that many believed that was their first date. However, when Swift was awarded the prestigious Times Person Of The Year 2023, she explained they had been dating before she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, meaning they got to enjoy the initial stages of their relationship out of the public eye.