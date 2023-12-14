How Jen Shah's Husband Helped Celebrate Her Milestone 50th Birthday Behind Bars

Former "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" alum Jen Shah's 50th birthday was the perfect example of not being able to have your cake and eat it, too. But, if you keep up your good behavior, you can have a 10-minute phone call with your husband from the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. So, that's exactly how the imprisoned housewife celebrated.

Shah was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison after she was found guilty of running a national telemarketing fraud scheme that primarily targeted senior citizens, per NPR. She reported to prison in February 2023, seven months before her big 5-0. In an Instagram video uploaded to Shah's account, her husband, Sharrieff Shah, shared how the couple celebrated Jen's birthday while she was behind bars.

The University of Utah football coach said he collected birthday messages from 50 of Jen's closest loved ones so he could read them back to his wife over the phone for her allotted 10-minute call. "My wife cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least six and a half minutes," Coach Shah said.