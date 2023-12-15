The Iconic Child Actors That Once Saved Rachel Bilson From A Swarm Of Fans

In the turn-of-the-century days of drama television, there was nothing like Fox Network's "The O.C." With its amazing soundtrack and lavish California lifestyle, complete with early 2000s fashion, the show was an instant hit, especially among teenagers. Rachel Bilson, who played It-girl Summer Roberts, had only done a few guest episodes on other productions before becoming a main player in the drama that ran from 2003 to 2007, meaning it truly was a meteoric rise to success for the actor.

During the early aughts, when "The O.C." took off, social media was nothing like we know it to be today. Facebook didn't launch until a year after the television show premiered. Bilson has spoken out before about how social media would have made the whole experience much more chaotic. "It would have been an even crazier experience, being young and kind of like getting the attention from the show," she told E! Online. Still, while people weren't posting about the celeb on Facebook or X, formerly known as Twitter, she wasn't immune to hoards of fans and photographers following her wherever she went. "Obviously, it was like a big time for paparazzi," Bilson said.

This was especially true when she went on another hugely popular show of the day, MTV's "Total Request Live" — better known as "TRL." So crazed was the mob of fans that Bilson actually had to be saved by two fellow actors who had been in the biz much longer than she had — the Olsen twins.