What We Know About Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker's Mexico Wedding

After getting engaged in February 2023, "High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker. Their love story began when they met on Zoom through the same online meditation group, as Hudgens shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "[It's] very random, yes. Zoom, you've got to love it," the actor quipped.

The two clearly hit it off, as an E! News source spotted them on a date in November 2020. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile," a source told the outlet. They went public with their romance in February 2021, just in time for Valentine's Day. Hudgens posted a photo of the two kissing, while Tucker echoed the sentiment with a snap of them embracing.

Two years later, Tucker popped the question while the two were in Paris, France, completely taking Hudgens by surprise. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened," Hudgens told People. During an appearance on the Today show, the actor shared that she knew Tucker was her soulmate after the two had spent a weekend together. "I called my sister and was like, 'I think I just found my future husband,'" she said. According to Hudgens' Vogue interview, the couple married in Tulum, Mexico.