What We Know About Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker's Mexico Wedding
After getting engaged in February 2023, "High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker. Their love story began when they met on Zoom through the same online meditation group, as Hudgens shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "[It's] very random, yes. Zoom, you've got to love it," the actor quipped.
The two clearly hit it off, as an E! News source spotted them on a date in November 2020. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile," a source told the outlet. They went public with their romance in February 2021, just in time for Valentine's Day. Hudgens posted a photo of the two kissing, while Tucker echoed the sentiment with a snap of them embracing.
Two years later, Tucker popped the question while the two were in Paris, France, completely taking Hudgens by surprise. "We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened," Hudgens told People. During an appearance on the Today show, the actor shared that she knew Tucker was her soulmate after the two had spent a weekend together. "I called my sister and was like, 'I think I just found my future husband,'" she said. According to Hudgens' Vogue interview, the couple married in Tulum, Mexico.
The couple said their 'I do's' in the middle of the Mexican jungle
Vanessa Hudgens opened up about her nuptials to Vogue, sharing that she had a hard time planning the ceremony due to never having attended a wedding that resonated with her vision. "I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage," she said. Hudgens said a similar thing during her appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2023 when she joked about the possibility of eloping because of the stress of organizing such an important event.
Despite the hurdles, Hudgens successfully orchestrated a unique ceremony at the AZULIK City of Arts, situated in the middle of the Mayan jungle. The location, a holistic center, aligned perfectly with Hudgens' desire for a natural setting with a sense of spirituality, set in a warmer climate.
For her big day, the actor went for a simple Vera Wang ivory slip wedding dress, inspired by '90s fashion. Notably, it was the first dress she tried on at Wang's atelier. "I put it on, and I was like, 'It's perfect. It's easy, it's simple, and it's chic. It was exactly what I wanted," she said. The groom, Tucker, looked equally dashing in a white double-breasted suit by Canali.
As the couple met in a meditation group hosted by Jay Shetty, the renowned life coach behind the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, they opted to have him officiate the wedding. "It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," she told Vogue. "I couldn't have dreamt it any better."
Vanessa Hudgens went for simple hair and makeup
In addition to Vanessa Hudgens' chic wedding outfit, her hair and makeup didn't miss either. Hairstylist Danielle Priano did the star's hair for the big day, revealing the process on her TikTok. Priano filmed every step of the way as she molded Hudgens' naturally curly hair into a sleek bun using mostly Redken products like the Glass Gloss Treatment, Redken Spray Smooth, and Max Sculpting Gel. She adorned the base of the bun with large pearls. "This is such a special moment for me since I've been doing Vanessa's hair for so long, and she's family to me," Priano said in the video.
Vogue reported that Tonya Brewer, Hudgens' longtime makeup artist, handled the wedding makeup. While specific details of the makeup look remain undisclosed, Hudgens appears to have opted for a subtle winged liner, flesh-colored lipstick, and a radiant complexion, keeping her overall appearance understated and elegant.
In a previous interview with Refinery29, the actor shared insights into her pre-wedding beauty routine. "I have oily, problematic skin; I struggled with acne for most of my life," she told the outlet but noted she wasn't into doing too much before her nuptials. "Not a lot beauty-wise will change for me between now and then," Hudgens said, adding, "Natural beauty is where it's at."