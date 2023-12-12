The Stunning Transformation Of Lizzy Caplan

While things didn't immediately go well for Lizzy Caplan in the television world, the actress found her way back to the big screen with the 2008 film "Cloverfield," produced and directed by Hollywood heavyweights J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, respectively. As Caplan would later admit, she was initially drawn to this project because of these big names, Abrams' in particular.

Even as Abrams and Reeves kept everyone in the dark about what was going to happen in the film, Caplan went ahead and auditioned. The script they gave out even appeared to be misleading, so much so that Caplan assumed they were doing a romantic comedy. While speaking with Movie Web, the actress recalled being given a party scene during her audition for the movie. More importantly, there was no indication that the characters would eventually be trying to escape a monster.

By the time Caplan went in for her second audition, however, she realized that something else was going on, as her character had to stab T.J. Miller's character in the heart with adrenaline. And while neither Caplan nor Miller knew what was happening at the time, the film's director was already impressed with their chemistry. "Having T.J. and Lizzy play off each other was what sold us on that relationship. So, it was critical that we cast them and develop that relationship," he told Cinema.com.