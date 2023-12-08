Ryan O'Neal, Peyton Place Star, Dead At 82

Actor Ryan O'Neal died on December 8, 2023 at the age of 82, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. While a cause of death has not yet been publicly released, he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2001 and with prostate cancer in 2021. His son Patrick O'Neal gave us a bit of insight into his father's last moments and his legacy in a series of touching tributes to his father on Instagram. In the first post, he wrote: "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. [...] My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life."

His first big break in Hollywood came with his role as Rodney Harrington on ABC's "Peyton Place," and he was nominated for an Oscar for the iconic 1970 drama film "Love Story." He and his "Love Story" co-star Ali McGraw were awarded stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a joint ceremony in 2021.

More to come...