Louis' Adorable Prank On Charlotte At His First Christmas Concert Has Us In Stitches

Last year, only Princess Charlotte and Prince George got to attend the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, but in 2023, Prince Louis made his official royal debut at the event. The youngest child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, has been known to, well, act his age at past royal events, hence his limited presence. For instance, when he was four, Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee with his antics, making faces, sticking his tongue out, and covering his ears in full public view. And while he's now a year and a half older, he's still clearly got some little brother silliness in him.

At the 2023 carol concert, there was a moment when many in the congregation held lit candles, including George and Charlotte — Louis still appears to be too young. However, that didn't stop him from having fun. At one point, Louis leaned over and blew out Charlotte's candle, making her — and us! — laugh. What's extra funny is that it looks like Kate definitely saw it all go down as she walked behind her kids. While Louis certainly looked all grown up, wearing a navy blue suit that matched his brother and his dad, we're glad to see that he's still got that signature Louis goofiness that we've come to know and love. In fact, that wasn't his only bit of mischief that night!