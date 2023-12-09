Louis' Adorable Prank On Charlotte At His First Christmas Concert Has Us In Stitches
Last year, only Princess Charlotte and Prince George got to attend the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, but in 2023, Prince Louis made his official royal debut at the event. The youngest child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, has been known to, well, act his age at past royal events, hence his limited presence. For instance, when he was four, Louis stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee with his antics, making faces, sticking his tongue out, and covering his ears in full public view. And while he's now a year and a half older, he's still clearly got some little brother silliness in him.
At the 2023 carol concert, there was a moment when many in the congregation held lit candles, including George and Charlotte — Louis still appears to be too young. However, that didn't stop him from having fun. At one point, Louis leaned over and blew out Charlotte's candle, making her — and us! — laugh. What's extra funny is that it looks like Kate definitely saw it all go down as she walked behind her kids. While Louis certainly looked all grown up, wearing a navy blue suit that matched his brother and his dad, we're glad to see that he's still got that signature Louis goofiness that we've come to know and love. In fact, that wasn't his only bit of mischief that night!
Louis, Charlotte, and George delivered Christmas cards at the event
For those who have been around young kids, you know something like a younger brother blowing out his big sister's candle like Prince Louis did to Princess Charlotte could have turned into a scene, so we're glad to see that everyone took it in stride. Along with blowing out Charlotte's candle, more Louis antics at the carol concert included him reportedly spending a little time talking to a statue outside of Westminster Abbey —we love to see a child using their imagination! Then there was the sweet moment on the way in when all three royal siblings put a letter into a postbox; all the kids who attended the concert were encouraged to make cards to be sent to kids in need or having a hard time this year.
The concert — "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" — was filmed to air in the U.K. on ITV on Christmas Eve. It was held in celebration of those who work with kids in early childhood and in connection with Kate's "Shaping Us" campaign, which is dedicated to spotlighting the importance of a child's early formative years. Along with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family, other royals like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in attendance, as were Kate's sister, brother, and parents — King Charles and Queen Camilla weren't there.
Other guests invited were people connected with charities supported by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and performers included Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, and the Westminster Abbey choir.