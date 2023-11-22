Why Royal Fans Believe Prince Louis' Official Debut Is Closer Than You Think

Prince Louis, as the youngest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is unlikely to ever become king, but he's definitely proven himself to be a king of winning the internet. Prince Louis stole the show at the start of the Platinum Jubilee with his antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and he kept it up through the Platinum Jubilee pageant. So while Kate and William keep their kids out of the spotlight for day-to-day events, royal fans have their hopes set on seeing Prince Louis again soon with a debut appearance at his mother's Westminster Abbey carol concert, set to be held on December 8 and broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Prince Louis has been attending more public events with his family over the last year, so it would make sense that he attend this one. He sat through much of the two-hour coronation for King Charles III in May shortly after he turned five. And the televised version of past carol services lasts for around an hour, so if the live version is close to that, we think Prince Louis could sit through at least part of it. 2022 also marked the first time that Prince Louis joined siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the royal Christmas tradition of walking to the church at Sandringham Estate for a Christmas service. Then there's the service's theme, which could be seen as a hint to Prince Louis' attendance.