Strange Facts About The Olsen Twins

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen first gained fame as infants in the 1980s when they were cast as Michelle Tanner on ABC's "Full House" at just six months old. Remaining with the show throughout its eight seasons, the sisters managed to transcend typical child star trajectories by sustaining their global success beyond the show's conclusion in 1995. Mary-Kate and Ashley quit acting after appearing in an array of movies, eventually making their foray into the world of fashion.

In 2006, they founded luxury brand The Row with the aim of crafting essential wardrobe pieces they couldn't find on the market, as they revealed in a 2011 interview with Net-A-Porter. "It started with a T-shirt," Ashley said, explaining that their vision was to create a foundational garment that could be easily paired with other luxurious pieces. Describing their Midas touch career-wise, Joe Karban, The Row's vice president of sourcing and production, shared with The New York Times in 2009, "Everything Mary-Kate and Ashley do turns to gold."

While their remarkable careers stand out, the Olsen twins also boast a collection of strange quirks. From not being identical twins (which is why you may be able to tell the difference between them) to having an aversion to the virtual realm, Mary-Kate and Ashley are some of Hollywood's most peculiar celebrities.