Why Hilary Farr Decided To Say Goodbye To HGTV's Love It Or List It

HGTV star Hilary Farr announced her departure from her long-running series "Love It or List It" in December of 2023. While the Canadian-born designer served as co-host alongside David Visentin since the show's premiere in 2008, she revealed in a statement that she felt it was time to move on and explore new projects.

"'Love It or List It' has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine," Farr said in a statement, "but now it's time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way." Outside of the iconic series, the TV personality also hosts the HGTV show "Tough Love with Hilary Farr," with its second season premiering in September 2023.

While it's not entirely clear what Farr's post-"Love It or List It" future will look like, she did hint at some upcoming projects following the announcement of her departure. "The news is out!" she captioned an Instagram post about her exit. "Can't wait to share what's next — stay tuned! Love you all."