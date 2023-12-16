Inside Lainey Wilson's Relationship With Devlin Hodges

Lainey Wilson has been making waves in the country music industry ever since her break onto the scene when her songs were featured in Season 2 of the hit show "Yellowstone." Since then, the country music singer has established her place in the industry, with her catchy songs and signature bell-bottom style. Her success doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon; perhaps one of her bigger achievements was at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards when Wilson took home four awards, including Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year. But, her historic wins were not the only thing people were noticing that night.

Wilson revealed her relationship with former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards after two years of secretly dating. Wilson wanted to keep their relationship private to make sure that Hodges was going to stick around, but now, it seems that this couple isn't going anywhere.