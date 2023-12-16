Inside Lainey Wilson's Relationship With Devlin Hodges
Lainey Wilson has been making waves in the country music industry ever since her break onto the scene when her songs were featured in Season 2 of the hit show "Yellowstone." Since then, the country music singer has established her place in the industry, with her catchy songs and signature bell-bottom style. Her success doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon; perhaps one of her bigger achievements was at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards when Wilson took home four awards, including Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Music Event of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year. But, her historic wins were not the only thing people were noticing that night.
Wilson revealed her relationship with former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards after two years of secretly dating. Wilson wanted to keep their relationship private to make sure that Hodges was going to stick around, but now, it seems that this couple isn't going anywhere.
Wilson and Hodges had a very relaxed first date
Even though Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges have a certain level of fame surrounding them, their relationship had a very relatable beginning. The couple met through mutual friends in Nashville, Tennessee and started dating. As glamorous as the two of them might seem, their first date together was anything but Hollywood-standard. In an interview with People, Wilson recalled the setting that Hodges picked for their first time out together.
"We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m." she told the outlet. "I was like, 'This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.'"
Their similarities weren't the only thing that bonded the two of them together. As Wilson and Hodges grew closer, he surprisingly fit right in with her country music friends. In the same interview, Wilson laughed, "Somebody said how funny it was watching him high-five all of my artist friends at the ACMs, and I said, 'Those are his friends!'"
Wilson loves how supportive Hodges is of her dreams
Lainey Wilson has made significant strides in her music career over the last several years, and it's no surprise to her, since this is a dream that she's had since she was a child. However, that level of notoriety can make it difficult to find someone to have a genuine relationship with. Lucky for Wilson, she found that support in Devlin Hodges. The "Things A Man Oughta Know" singer opened up in an interview with Taste of Country about why she loves her relationship with Hodges.
"He's so supportive," she told the interviewer. "He high-fives me on the way out the door and on the way in the door. That's just how it is. He's my biggest cheerleader."
And Hodges has no problem letting the world know just how proud of Wilson he is. In an Instagram post after the 2023 Country Music Association Awards where Wilson won big, he detailed his support of her, saying, "This girl is the most hardworking person I know. Her work ethic and her desire to be the best person she can be is contagious. [...] I'm just thankful to call her my best friend. Love ya LW."