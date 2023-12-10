Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Star, Dead At 29

Anna Marie Cardwell, better known as "Chickadee" on the reality series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," died on December 9, 2023, at the age of 29. She was the oldest of Mama June Shannon's four daughters, and had been diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma earlier in the year, per People.

Her family took to Instagram to announce the tragic news. Shannon wrote, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she [wanted]."

More to come...