Inside Hallmark Star Rachel Skarsten's Marriage With Model Alexandre Robicquet

Rachel Skarsten is one of Hallmark Channel's most well-loved actresses. With her appearances in fan-favorite Hallmark Christmas movies like "Marry Me at Christmas" and "The Royal Nanny," Skarsten's been a staple of the channel for years. Along with her Hallmark career, Skarsten has also been featured in "Birds of Prey" as Dinah Lance and Elizabeth I in the CW's "Reign." However, it seems like the romance of Hallmark is where Skarsten feels most comfortable, based on how she embodies it in real life with her husband, Alexandre Robicquet.

The Hallmark star's husband seems to be a jack of all trades; Robicquet modeled for a Yves Saint Laurent perfume ad in 2017 while also working as a graduate student at Stanford University. Since then, Robicquet has become the co-founder and CEO of Crossing Minds, his company that is at the forefront of developing AI for "personalized commerce." While neither party has revealed how or when Skarsten and Robicquet first met or started dating, it's clear that they are a match made in power-couple heaven.