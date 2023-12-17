Inside Hallmark Star Rachel Skarsten's Marriage With Model Alexandre Robicquet
Rachel Skarsten is one of Hallmark Channel's most well-loved actresses. With her appearances in fan-favorite Hallmark Christmas movies like "Marry Me at Christmas" and "The Royal Nanny," Skarsten's been a staple of the channel for years. Along with her Hallmark career, Skarsten has also been featured in "Birds of Prey" as Dinah Lance and Elizabeth I in the CW's "Reign." However, it seems like the romance of Hallmark is where Skarsten feels most comfortable, based on how she embodies it in real life with her husband, Alexandre Robicquet.
The Hallmark star's husband seems to be a jack of all trades; Robicquet modeled for a Yves Saint Laurent perfume ad in 2017 while also working as a graduate student at Stanford University. Since then, Robicquet has become the co-founder and CEO of Crossing Minds, his company that is at the forefront of developing AI for "personalized commerce." While neither party has revealed how or when Skarsten and Robicquet first met or started dating, it's clear that they are a match made in power-couple heaven.
Skarsten and Robicquet love sharing their love with the world
Rachel Skarsten shared her first photo on Instagram with Alexandre Robicquet in February 2018, and has since posted a fair bit about how much she cares for him. Clearly, Skarsten loves sharing her love with her followers and showing off her husband. In an Instagram post from December 2022, Skarsten waxed poetic about how amazing Robicquet is: "I know you're not big into birthdays, but I'm big into you. Plus December 12th presents a good opportunity for me to not so humble brag that you're my husband, although you're even more beautiful on the inside with your huge heart and brilliant mind (how is that possible?!) Happy Birthday to the absolute hands down love of my life."
The couple loves posting cozy photos of themselves relaxing at home, but they do have an adventurous streak, as documented through their pictures at Canon Beach, Oregon and Vancouver, British Columbia. They love spending their free time together and sharing it on social media, and we love the glimpse into their married life.
Skarsten and Robicquet tied the knot during the pandemic
Despite the declarations of love on both Rachel Skarsten and Alexandre Robicquet's social media pages, one aspect of their relationship they chose to keep private was their wedding. On May 12, 2020, Skarsten shared a post on Instagram that confirmed her and Robicquet had been married during the pandemic, and that they were keeping their information about the event to themselves. However, the Hallmark actress couldn't resist sharing the joyous news with her followers, and penned a sweet message to her husband.
"I married my sweetheart!" She exclaimed in the caption. "This wasn't taken on our wedding day, that will stay private, but I wanted to share the news on my own terms. That and I can't stop referring to him as my husband so it's bound to come out eventually lol. Here's to LOVE."
It seems the pandemic wedding didn't put a damper on the festivities for the couple, who continue to express their love for each other frequently on social media. In an Instagram post from Robicquet, he summed up his feelings for Skarsten perfectly, saying, "There is no word to express how grateful I am to have you in my life."