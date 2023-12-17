Barack Obama's Cheating Scandal Rumor, Explained

Barack and Michelle Obama are sure to go down in history as one of the United States' most revered presidential couples. The former President and his First Lady gave our country a series of firsts. Barack broke the barrier that stigmatized the White House since the inception of our country — he was the first Black president ever. But when Barack was elected our 44th President of the United States, he shattered that yet unbroken barricade, paving the way for other POCs to feel empowered enough to chase after their political dreams. No less forgettable is the depiction of Black love that Barack and wife Michelle embody. Their family, consisting of their daughters Sasha and Malia Obama, marked the first time the White House showcased Black familial love.

As perfect as the presidential power couple appears, no celebrity marriage is without its share of alleged scandals. Barack and Michelle's marriage has been plagued by rumors of cheating and breakups. The couple has gone through counseling at one point to get their marriage back on track, which Michelle revealed in an interview with Elle, but one source claims there was trouble in paradise even before the Obamas tied the knot.

The allegations were laid out by a former girlfriend of the ex-president. She accused him of spending time with her (apparently romantic time) even as his relationship with his then-girlfriend, Michelle, deepened. The claims are wild, to say the least, and it's hard to know what to believe.