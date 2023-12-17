Inside The Reported Love Connection Between Jennifer Hudson And Common
The ever-evolving Jennifer Hudson has been relatively private about her dating life in the past after splitting from her fiance, lawyer and pro-wrestler David Otunga. The pair began dating in 2007, with Otunga popping the question a year later. After welcoming their only child, David Daniel Otunga Jr., in October 2009, the pair remained engaged for years before eventually calling it quits in 2017. Six years later, it looks like Hudson has found love again with rapper and actor Common.
It's unknown exactly when Hudson and Common started getting close, though based on their recent outings, it's clear there is a serious connection there. Common has had several high-profile relationships over the years with famous women such as Serena Williams and Tiffany Haddish, with whom he broke up in 2021. Nevertheless, the "Go" performer has certainly moved on, and judging by his and Hudson's comments about one another, the two may be around for the long haul.
Jennifer Hudson and Common sparked dating rumors in early 2022
Speculation surrounding Jennifer Hudson and Common dating first started in February 2022when they were spotted hanging out in Philadelphia and then Chicago, the latter being the city in which they both grew up. In May of that year, news broke that they'd be co-starring in the forthcoming film "Breathe." Coincidentally, the two will be portraying husband and wife in the movie, which is due for release in May 2024. While Common and Hudson hanging out could be attributed to their new project, an Instagram post months later also pointed to a more than platonic connection.
Common shared a picture of Hudson standing underneath a poster for her talk show, which premiered on September 12, 2022. Under the photo, Common penned a sweet message on Hudson's accomplishment, writing, "Congratulations @iamjhud on the birth of The Jennifer Hudson show. You looked amazing up there. So Pure. So True. And really, really moving. And above all, so Chicago! YES YES. Chicago move on 4ever! Blessings!" While the celebratory post could have been innocent, Common has been known to show love to his significant others on social media. In December 2021, he gushed over his then-girlfriend, Tiffany Haddish, in a birthday Instagram post that garnered over 130,000 likes.
Jennifer Hudson and Common have both made subtle comments about their relationship
In June 2023, Common appeared on "Today," and when asked about the dating rumors surrounding him and Jennifer Hudson, he couldn't contain his happiness. Though he didn't come right out and say they were a couple, he praised the "American Idol" alum, with whom he shared a romantic London vacation one month after this chat. "She's one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she's just dope, man," Common stated. That seemed to be enough confirmation for many viewers, and Hudson feels the same way about him.
Much like Common, in her own sit-down with Gayle King in November 2023, Hudson shied away from explicitly calling him her partner. However, she did share, "I am very happy, yes, ma'am." When asked if the relationship was an "entanglement," a term coined by Jada Pinkett Smith to describe her relationship with August Alsina, Hudson playfully shut down the notion. "It's definitely not an entanglement, that's for sure." These days, the couple still appears to be going strong, having attended Usher's Las Vegas My Way residency concert together on December 2, 2023. While they continue to play coy with the media, given Hudson's tragic past, it's great to see her finding happiness with a new partner and a new chapter within her career.