Inside The Reported Love Connection Between Jennifer Hudson And Common

The ever-evolving Jennifer Hudson has been relatively private about her dating life in the past after splitting from her fiance, lawyer and pro-wrestler David Otunga. The pair began dating in 2007, with Otunga popping the question a year later. After welcoming their only child, David Daniel Otunga Jr., in October 2009, the pair remained engaged for years before eventually calling it quits in 2017. Six years later, it looks like Hudson has found love again with rapper and actor Common.

It's unknown exactly when Hudson and Common started getting close, though based on their recent outings, it's clear there is a serious connection there. Common has had several high-profile relationships over the years with famous women such as Serena Williams and Tiffany Haddish, with whom he broke up in 2021. Nevertheless, the "Go" performer has certainly moved on, and judging by his and Hudson's comments about one another, the two may be around for the long haul.