How Sandra Bullock Is Handling First Holiday Season After Death Of Boyfriend Bryan Randall

When Sandra Bullock's son, Louis, turned five in January 2015, she hired a photographer to capture his birthday party. Little did she know that the photographer would turn out to be her future partner, Bryan Randall. The happy couple made their first public appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding the following August and joined the newlyweds for a double date a month later. After being spotted on several cutesy outings together, Bullock and Randall began to spark engagement rumors, but an insider was quick to debunk them to People.

They may not have been engaged, but that didn't mean their relationship wasn't getting more serious. In November 2017, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Randall had bonded with Bullock's kids. "Bryan has fully stepped up and embraced the dad role," they shared. "He is 100 percent there for Louis and Laila and wonderful with them in every way. Sandy feels incredibly fortunate and blessed that she is sharing the parenting journey with Bryan."

The source also confirmed that Randall was a total gentleman who always went the extra mile to ensure Bullock was comfortable, and that she couldn't be happier with him. Over the next couple of years, they continued to enjoy each other's company. Sadly, in August 2023, Randall died at the age of just 57 after a grueling three-year battle with ALS. Although Bullock was understandably shattered after his death, she found love and support in her friends and family, who also came together to make the festive season a bit easier on her.