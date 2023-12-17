The Ups And Downs Of Charlie Sheen's Relationship With Chuck Lorre

Starting in 2003, Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre enjoyed an epic creative partnership with the TV series "Two and a Half Men." Created and written by Lorre, Sheen starred in 178 episodes in his role of jingle writer Charlie Harper. Over the years, the two men experienced a turbulent relationship, with the first major downturn starting six years later.

By the end of 2009 and throughout 2010, Sheen was dealing with personal crises, including allegations of domestic violence, drug abuse, and legal trouble, all of which impacted his bond with Lorre. By 2011, "Two and a Half Men" paused production during its eighth season so Sheen could get addiction treatment. As Sheen's friend and colleague, Lorre was particularly concerned. "I was so afraid my friend was going to die," Lorre informed TV Guide in December 2011 (via TV Week). "This was big-time cocaine, and in his own words, an 'epic drug run' that could have ended with either his death or someone else's."

In addition, Lorre was angry at Sheen's behavior. In February 2011, the showrunner vented his feelings in the vanity card at the end of "Two and a Half Men." Lorre touted his commitment to his health and, in veiled references to Sheen's struggles, he highlighted his abstinence from drugs, alcohol, and promiscuous behavior. Loree then wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter), "If Charlie Sheen outlives me, I'm gonna be really pissed." After the broadcast, Sheen decided it was his turn to strike back at Lorre.