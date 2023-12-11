Inside Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Relationship With Her Sisters

On December 9, 2023, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" passed away at age 29 after a grueling year-long battle with adrenal cancer. She is survived by her husband, Eldridge Toney, her two daughters, as well as her three half-sisters, and mother. The news of her death came after her mother, June Shannon, aka Mama June, told Entertainment Tonight in July that there was no hope for her daughter to go into remission.

Although Cardwell's younger sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, had accepted that she wouldn't beat cancer, she was still holding out hope for a cure to come through and save her sister's life in the nick of time. She also couldn't help but admire Cardwell's resilience in standing up to cancer. After Cardwell passed away, Efird took to Instagram stories to share some sweet moments to honor her sister's memory. Efird started with a photo of all of them together, writing, "Fly high, sweet Angel."

Efird seemed heartbroken as she re-posted Cardwell's death announcement and added, "How do I bounce back from this?" She followed these photos up with snaps from Cardwell's first chemo treatment, the baby shower they held before Efird had her son Bentley, and tragically finished by sharing the last outfit check Cardwell would ever send her.

Over the years, Cardwell's strained relationship with her mother has been well-documented, and that inadvertently seems to have affected her relationship with her sisters. Nonetheless, everybody came together to support Cardwell when she needed it the most.