Crisis Management Expert Tells Us How Bravo Can Overcome Recent Controversies

Bravo fans know that the network thrives on drama. Sometimes, though, all press really isn't good press. Bravo has found itself wrapped up in some controversies as of late that weren't quite as desirable as the wild plot lines on its popular reality shows. Fans want to see Bravo take accountability. But, will the network actually be able to bounce back? We talked to a crisis management expert about what Bravo's next move should really be.

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer's alleged racist comments have taken the Bravo world by storm. Furthermore, "Real Housewives" cast member Brandi Glanville allegedly kissed cast mate Caroline Manzo without her consent, sparking a feud and related controversy that caused the pair to leave the show early. As a result, rumor has it that Season 5 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed in Morocco, may be so controversial that it won't make it to air.

Bravo is clearly feeling some effects of controversy that aren't so desirable. This can be difficult to turn around in the eyes of the public. Even so, according to Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications, a crisis management expert, it can be done. But, the network's next moves are vital to maintaining its reputation. All in all, Bravo needs to keep the drama going for its fans but crackdown when stars take things too far.