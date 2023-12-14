Mowgli From The Live Action Jungle Book Is Unrecognizable Now

Neel Sethi was chosen from thousands of children for the role of Mowgli, from a search that extended across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and New Zealand. According to casting director Sarah Finn, Sethi had "the heart, humor, and daring of the character" (via Variety). Finn said that the youngster had "intelligence well beyond his years." Sethi never really thought about acting before this role; it was his dance teacher who recommended that he audition.

Director Jon Favreau, whose son Max Favreau was also in the movie, and Finn were immediately taken by Sethi's confident nature. Favreau commented on how Sethi, not actively pursuing acting, approached the audition with a carefree attitude, unconcerned about failure. In fact, as Sethi told Build Series, he almost missed his first audition because he wanted to keep playing in the park. Sethi's spunky attitude was clear when he started doing martial arts after his audition. "I showed a karate move and I said, 'I don't need no stunt double,'" the child star told ABC News. "And they really, they started laughing."

While Sethi impressed the team with his confidence and karate skills, it was actually his older sister that sealed the deal. According to Favreau, Sethi's whole family came to the auditions. Of his older sister, Favreau said to My Crazy Good Life, "I thought, 'if they raised this one, they're good parents and as he grows up, they'll be able to handle that.'"