10 Signs Your Favorite HGTV Shows Might Be Fake

Whether you're a "Flip or Flop" addict, "Love It or List It" devotee, or just someone who likes a little low-stakes drama, HGTV shows provide homeowners and home design lovers an outlet for their reno dreams. The network has been churning out lasting hits since its inception in 1994, driving views and seemingly a not-insignificant number of Home Depot sales. But as HGTV's popularity has skyrocketed, so too have rumors of staged situations, pre-written narratives, and other breaks with the reality of selling, buying, and renovating a home. Like most reality TV, it's certainly true that HGTV shows aren't always as neatly tied up as they might have you believe from one 30-minute episode. Some shows have even faced legal action over their less savory conduct.

Though some HGTV shows are genuine articles, others are too good to be true. Luckily, there are a few telltale signs of a show pulling the wool (or the rustic shiplap) over their viewer's eyes. Here's how to figure out if your favorite home flippers aren't the housing gurus they seem.