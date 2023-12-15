Here's What Hugh Hefner's Exes Are Up To Today

"I'm the boy who dreamed the dream," Hugh Hefner often said, as reported by The New York Times. If that dream was to date as many women as possible, sometimes several at once, Hefner did more than just dream it — he did it. The founder of Playboy Magazine, Hefner lived what many might cite as an ideal life. He owned an enormous mansion in Los Angeles, traveled the world on a private jet, had famous friends, and was always next to a beautiful woman.

But some of those beautiful women don't look at their time with Hefner rosily. Through memoirs, podcasts, and interviews with major publications, many of Hefner's ex-girlfriends have criticized the former Playboy publisher for his treatment of the women in his orbit, labeling him as a narcissist and a predator. Others, though, have staunchly defended their ex-boyfriend, highlighting his kindness and generosity. What the ladies all have in common is that Playboy is no longer the force in their lives that it once was — they've all moved on to other things. Here's what Hugh Hefner's exes are up to today.