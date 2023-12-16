Rodrick From The Original Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Movies Is Unrecognizable Today

In 2007, Jeff Kinney released a book that sent elementary and middle school-aged kids into a frenzy. The relatable and side-splitting "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" followed Greg Heffley through illustrated diary entries as he navigated life with his friend Rowley, got into trouble with his parents, and bickered with his two brothers. The series now comprises 17 books and six movies, but the first three films have an especially loyal fanbase, and the fan-favorite Rodrick was played by Devon Bostick.

The actor had already been involved in the entertainment industry for years before taking on the role of Greg Heffley's antagonizing older brother Rodrick in 2010 with the first installment of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series. Given that Bostick's mother is a casting director, while his father and brother are actors themselves, it's no surprise he was bitten by the acting bug, too. The early 2000s child star was first in a 1998 episode of "Exhibit A: Secrets of Forensic Science," leading him on a decades-long career in acting, producing, writing, and even directing.

Since the time that Bostick perfectly embodied Rodrick's character, showing off his drumming skills in the band Löded Diper and perpetually embarrassing Greg, he's landed other iconic roles, moved into other mediums, and given his blessing to his successor, despite many "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" fans starting the #NotMyRodrick movement. Zoo wee mama!