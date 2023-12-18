The Extreme Measures Barbra Streisand Took To Keep Her Late Dog's Memory Alive

The loss of a fur baby can be absolutely devastating, and plenty of pet parents look for a way to keep the memory of their four-legged friend alive. But Barbra Streisand took preserving her pet to an entirely different level.

The singer is particularly prone to a specific breed – Coton de Tulear. Thought of as a rare breed, these small white pooches are the epitome of cute. Even rarer (at least to her) was Streisand's one-of-a-kind Coton de Tulear named Samantha. The "Yentl" actor had Samantha for fourteen years, during which she was her closest companion. "Sammie," her affectionate nickname for the pooch, was reportedly akin to a daughter for the celeb, who only has one son, Jason Gould. So, it's safe to say that after spending over a decade together, Streisand was lost without Samantha when the dog passed away in 2017.

Not one to give up, Streisand decided to look for science for a way to keep Samantha with her forever. And getting a paw print tattoo or carrying a lock of Samantha's fur in a pendant was definitely not what the singer had in mind. She desired for her beloved Coton de Tulear to be literally by her side — a puppy to walk, pet, and love on — which is why she had Samantha cloned.