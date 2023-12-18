Mary Cosby Wants Jen Shah Erased From Real Housewives History

"RHOSLC" is rooted in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lisa Barlow may be the only practicing Mormon on the show, but Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and Season 4 newcomer Monica Garcia were all once a part of the LDS church at some point. Jen Shah was raised Mormon as well before converting to Islam when she got married, and Mary Cosby is Pentecostal.

Therefore, with such a strong religious backdrop, this could be the reason why Cosby believes Shah is giving the series a bad name. During DIRECTV's Christmas party on November 30, 2023, she told Page Six, "I'm just trying to get, like, the stain off the show from her, trying to re-innovate the show." The "stain" in question was Shah being arrested on fraud charges in the middle of filming before ultimately being forced to make her exit following Season 3, which naturally gave her castmates quite a bit to talk about.

According to Cosby, she hopes to "create a whole 'nother place [...] a safe place" amongst the cast. That does not include Shah, though there is a possibility that she could still return to "RHOSLC," even with Shah now being used as the show's scapegoat (which we're already totally over). Still, with Andy Cohen expressing support for Shah following her guilty plea, anything is possible.