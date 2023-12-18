Meet Dakota Johnson's 6 Siblings

Even if you don't know Dakota Johnson from her acting career — which includes high-profile projects like "Persuasion" and the "Fifty Shades" trilogy — you probably know her from her iconic moment on "Ellen" that became something of a meme. You also may know her notable parents. After all, Dakota's famous mom, Melanie Griffith, could be her twin, and her famous dad is fellow actor Don Johnson.

Between her parents' marriage and their other partners, Dakota has a large family with six siblings. Her eldest is Jesse Wayne Johnson, also known as Jesse Johnson. According to People, he was born in 1982. Jesse and Dakota share a dad while his mother is Patti D'Arbanville. Like his half-sister, Jesse is also an actor. His credits include guest-starring roles in TV shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Hawaii Five-0" and a starring role in the film "Chapman." An unusual skill he learned for that role is lock picking (via YouTube). Jesse makes music as well, and has released it with the groups Blame Baby and Trésjeté.

Dakota's next sibling is Alexander Griffith Bauer, born in 1985. He and Dakota have the same mother, but Alexander's father is Steven Bauer. He has an IMDb page under just the name Alexander Bauer, featuring film credits from 2013 and 2015 and some throwback photos of himself and Dakota posing with both Griffith and Don.