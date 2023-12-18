Ariana Madix's Biggest Post-Scandoval Projects

When the affair between "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss first came to light, in March 2023, it seemed like Ariana Madix's world would never be the same. After all, her boyfriend of almost 10 years and her best friend had been cheating behind her back for upwards of seven months, and every headline in the media focused on the developing "Scandoval," as it was quickly dubbed. However, Madix isn't just surviving, the "Vanderpump Rules" star is thriving more than ever before, and her business dealings are key to her newfound success.

Since Sandoval and Madix split, the fan-favorite Bravolebrity has gone through many changes in her life. Madix confirmed she's dating hunky fitness trainer Daniel Wai while, professionally, she has made massive strides that no one could have predicted. From brand partnerships to dreams coming true, there's evidently nothing a post-Scandoval Madix can't do if she sets her mind to it.