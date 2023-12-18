Ariana Madix's Biggest Post-Scandoval Projects
When the affair between "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss first came to light, in March 2023, it seemed like Ariana Madix's world would never be the same. After all, her boyfriend of almost 10 years and her best friend had been cheating behind her back for upwards of seven months, and every headline in the media focused on the developing "Scandoval," as it was quickly dubbed. However, Madix isn't just surviving, the "Vanderpump Rules" star is thriving more than ever before, and her business dealings are key to her newfound success.
Since Sandoval and Madix split, the fan-favorite Bravolebrity has gone through many changes in her life. Madix confirmed she's dating hunky fitness trainer Daniel Wai while, professionally, she has made massive strides that no one could have predicted. From brand partnerships to dreams coming true, there's evidently nothing a post-Scandoval Madix can't do if she sets her mind to it.
Madix is set to make her Broadway debut
The biggest dream of any musical theater performer is to make it to Broadway, and after years of manifesting, it's set to finally become a reality for Ariana Madix. In December 2023, the reality star announced that she would be making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in "Chicago." Playing a limited eight-week run from, January 29 to March 24, 2024, Madix will realize a goal she's had her whole life when she takes the stage. On "Live with Kelly and Mark," Madix opened up about what this opportunity means to her. "It's just the biggest dream come true," she gushed. "I cannot believe this is real life. I'm going to cry."
Despite her reality TV fame, Madix originally studied musical theater at Flagler College before trying to break into the business in New York City. When it didn't work out, she moved to L.A. and got her start on "Vanderpump Rules." However, fate always finds a way, and Madix is proving that it's never too late to pursue your dreams.
The reality star placed third on Dancing with the Stars
A performer through and through, Ariana Madix also appeared on Season 32 of "Dancing With The Stars," ultimately placing third in the competition. Known for its effect on the celebrities that sign up, "DWTS" taught Madix several life lessons while also allowing the Bravo star to heal after her very public split. As she gushed in an interview with Us Weekly, "If I could do rehearsals and performances every day for the rest of my life, I'd be happy. I find it so rewarding and fun."
Through the process, Madix also grew closer to her partner, Pasha Pashkov. In an Instagram message dedicated to him, the "VPR" breakout detailed how much his support meant: "I've learned so much from you, not only in dance but in life and about myself. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing journey as a pro. You are so kind and you really deserve the world."
She released a lucrative merch line with Katie Maloney
On the heels of Scandoval, in March 2023, Ariana Madix received an outpouring of love and support from her fellow "Vanderpump Rules" castmates and fans of the show alike. However, dedicated followers wanted to do more to show Madix that they were there for her. So, the reality star partnered with co-star and business partner Katie Maloney to release a tie-in merch line ahead of their sandwich shop, Something About Her, opening in L.A. It proved to be incredibly lucrative, too.
As the duo revealed during the Season 10 reunion, they netted around $200,000 in profits from sales. Madix also released her own line of merch through her website, OfficialTeamAriana.com, which features clothing items printed with phrases coined from "VPR." For example, she seemed to clap back at her ex with a hoodie emblazoned with the cheeky phrase, "It's not me, it's you."
Madix partnered with Bloomingdale's for the perfect revenge dress
All eyes were on the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" as they readied themselves for the explosive Season 10 reunion. Fans were on the edge of their seats waiting to see Ariana Madix finally confront Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss about their torrid affair. She went viral for her take-no-prisoners approach, but Madix's confrontation with Sandoval wasn't the only reason people were talking about her. Madix's revenge dress (a tight, red sexy number) had fans praising her for showing Sandoval what he gave up. Madix's use of the revenge dress didn't stop there, though.
She subsequently partnered with the Bloomingdale's store in New York City and appeared in one of their Instagram posts wearing another bright red revenge dress courtesy of the store. Bloomingdale's wrote in the caption, "Guess who stopped by our NYC flagship for some #revengedress shopping." The brand's followers went wild over the collaboration, with fans sharing their support for Madix. One commented, "She's about to enter a WHOLE new and BETTER chapter in her life." Another showed support by joking, "Sanda-who?!?! Lol @arianamadix revenge game on point, Sis! Fiyahhhhhh."
Her battery commercial made waves
Although certainly attention-grabbing, Ariana Madix's partnership with Duracell Batteries was more than a little unexpected. In June 2023, shortly after Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules" finished airing, Madix appeared in an ad for the battery brand while also throwing barbs at her ex-boyfriend (via Instagram). The Bravolebrity starts by asserting that she's "done with anything basic" while throwing out a bottle of white nail polish, which Tom Sandoval was famous for wearing. Madix's endorsement of Duracell was one of several partnerships that poked fun at Scandoval as companies such as TMobile and Glad rushed to capitalize on the moment while also supporting her big comeback.
As she claims in the commercial, "Duracell lasts 12 years, and that's better than 10," which is about how long Madix and Sandoval were together. In the end, the reality star notably advises viewers to "Choose what you know you can trust," and while she's talking about batteries, it's clear that her last line was meant for more.