Meet Emily Blunt & John Krasinksi's Kids, Hazel And Violet

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's long-standing relationship makes us believe that soulmates may truly exist. Fate led their paths to cross in 2008 when the actors happened to be dining, separately, at the same restaurant and were introduced by a mutual friend. In 2009, Blunt got Krasinski to propose in the most unexpected way, and the happy couple tied the knot the following year. Their first child, Hazel, was born in February 2014, followed by their second, Violet, in June 2016.

The celebrity couple has garnered tremendous success throughout their relationship. Krasinski received tons of critical acclaim for directing "A Quiet Place," in which Blunt starred, while his wife was lauded for her performance in "Oppenheimer." But despite their busy schedules, parenthood is always a top priority. During an appearance on the "Table for Two" podcast, in 2023, Blunt revealed she was stepping back from acting to spend more time with her children after being apart from them due to work.

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, "The Devil Wears Prada" star shared that both she and her daughters were wholly unimpressed when they spotted Blunt on a billboard. Instead, they felt much happier when she did regular mom things for them. As for Kransinski, nothing can keep him from showing up for his family. Krasinski informed People that when he was filming "Jack Ryan" in Canada, Blunt and the kids were living in London, so he took a 6,000-mile flight every weekend to get in some quality time with them.