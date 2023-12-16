What Life Is Like For Billy Bush Today

Billy Bush's life changed on October 7, 2016, when The Washington Post published leaked audio of then-candidate Donald Trump bragging about grabbing women by a certain part of their anatomy. The tape was recorded on the set of "Access Hollywood," and Bush can be heard on tape egging on the future president's lewd behavior. When the audio clip was posted, Bush was on a plane; he later told Men's Health that he cried the entire flight back to Los Angeles.

Melania Trump blamed Bush for what her husband said on mic, telling CNN, "[Trump] was led on — like, egged on — from the host to say dirty and bad stuff." Ultimately, Trump was elected president anyway, while Bush lost his job.

In the years since, Bush has endeavored to come back from the brink. "I've moved on completely," he told Men's Health, and in some senses that's true. He has a new job, a different family life, and plenty of other things going on aside from thinking more about his involvement in one of the most consequential presidencies in American history. However, not everyone is ready to let Bush move on from that moment. He's endured another handful of scandals, too, and the "Access Hollywood" tape seems to follow him wherever he goes. This is what life is like for Billy Bush today.

This story contains references to addiction and suicide.